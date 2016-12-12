Report: Former Boise State QB Mike Sanford new Western Kentucky head coach

Former Boise State quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will be named the new head coach at Western Kentucky, according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel.
Sanford, who played for the Broncos from 2000-04, would be the youngest coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator in their Fiesta Bowl-winning season in 2014, and has served in the same capacity at Notre Dame the last two seasons. Sanford was the quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky in 2010.
The Hilltoppers are seeking a new head coach after Jeff Brohm took over at Purdue last week. Western Kentucky is No. 2 in the nation in scoring (45.1 points per game). The school’s last three coaches are currently at Purdue, Oregon (Willie Taggart) and Louisville (Bobby Petrino). Sanford, at 34, would be the youngest head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Notre Dame went 4-8 this season, but averaged 30.9 ppg. Quarterback Deshone Kizer threw for 2,925 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and declared for the NFL Draft on Monday.
Boise State lost a verbal commitment from an in-state recruit on Monday when Highland High (Pocatello) defensive lineman Aisa Kelemete flipped to Washington State.
It's a great day to be a WSU Cougar pic.twitter.com/emed7liA7Z— Aisa Kelemete (@AisaKelemete8) December 13, 2016
Kelemete verbally committed to the Broncos back in July. The Broncos’ last verbal commit from Highland prior to Kelemete also flipped to a Pac-12 school: linebacker Kyler Manu did so in August 2014 to Washington.
With Kelemete off the table, the Broncos currently have 14 confirmed commitments, though two remain unknown, based off coach Bryan Harsin’s “Go Broncos” tweets, signifying a new commit.
Alex Ogle, who spent two seasons at Boise State before transferring to Arizona Western College in December, tweeted that he has committed to Tusculum College, a Division II school in Greeneville, Tenn.
Ogle was a backup at AWC this season as a redshirt sophomore, completing 19-of-29 passes for 254 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.
Officially committed to Tusculum College!✊ Excited to play for @TCcoachO @CoachNNavarro @CoachSV_TC Go Pioneers! pic.twitter.com/3R2X8OSlBy— Alex Ogle (@alexogleQB) December 12, 2016
Here is the list of Boise State players who are expected to graduate this month:
OL Travis Averill
OL Steven Baggett
OL Kellen Buhr
RB Devan Demas
OL Jerhen Ertel
CB Raymond Ford
DT Elliot Hoyte
LB Darren Lee
DE Sam McCaskill
WR Taylor Pope
QB Thomas Stuart
P Sean Wale
LB Ben Weaver
OL Mario Yakoo
Ertel was a senior on the 2015 team, while Stuart is a redshirt junior. All others are seniors on this year’s team.
Former Boise State linebacker Shea McClellin had quite the athletic play Monday night against the Ravens for the New England Patriots.
Wow.— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2016
Shea McClellin hurdles the line to block the @jtuck9 FG attempt. #BALvsNE https://t.co/iMrjZjvask
