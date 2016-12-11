Junior college QB Rathen Ricedorff commits to Boise State football

Another talented arm is entering the fray at quarterback for the Boise State football team.
Rathen Ricedorff, from Mesa (Ariz.) Community College, verbally committed to the Broncos on Sunday night. This season as a sophomore, Ricedorff completed 318-of-487 passes for 4,082 yards with 47 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He also rushed for 210 yards and three more touchdowns.
The Broncos currently are slated to have five scholarship quarterbacks on next season’s roster: senior Tommy Stuart, junior Brett Rypien and redshirt freshman Jake Constantine. Ricedorff and freshman Chase Cord (Peoria, Ariz.) are currently committed. Ricedorff visited this weekend with his wife, Kizzy, a former Arizona State volleyball player.
“I just fell in love with what they’ve done with the program, it made it an easy decision,” Ricedorff said. “We loved not only the coaches, but Boise itself, we could really see ourselves living there. They told me they expect me to come in and to compete with Brett. They told me up front he’s their guy, and I know that. Going to any bigger school, I’m going to be competing for a job.”
Per his Twitter account, Ricedorff (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) also had offers from New Mexico, Weber State, Southern Utah, East Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky and Northern Colorado.
Ricedorff was a walk-on at Arizona State in 2014, when he redshirted after taking a church mission. He transferred to Mesa CC in 2015, when he threw for 854 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions that season in six games, moving to a starting role by the third game before a hand injury.
“I think if I get an opportunity, I can compete with the best of them, I’m confident in that,” Ricedorff said. “Really, all I can ask for is an opportunity to prove myself and they said I’ll have that chance. We talked about different packages, things we can put in. Me and Brett, we’re a little different, he’s a great pocket posser, but I’m a little more mobile.”
He is a teammate of current Boise State commit Isiah Moore, an offensive lineman, who has added offers from West Virginia, Arizona and UCLA since committing.
“I love that kid, he protects my blindside,” Ricedorff said. “He’s blown up. Me, (offensive line coach) Scott Huff and the rest of the staff have to make sure we get him to Boise State.”
Mid-year junior college transfers and early high school graduates can sign as early as Wednesday. Ricedorff said he plans to sign then and move up to Idaho this coming weekend before driving to Montana to spent the holidays with his wife’s family. Kizzy Ricedorff took a medical hardship this past season because of an illness, but met with Boise State volleyball coaches and may join the team for her senior year.
“It’s not just a great opportunity for me, but it could be unique for the both of us. It’s really exciting,” Ricedorff said.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin tweeted Sunday the Broncos picked up two verbal commitments, but only Ricedorff confirmed his publicly. Check out highlights from Ricedorff’s sophomore season below:
BOISE STATE 2017 VERBAL COMMITMENTS
▪ OT Mike Young, 6-6, 335, Queen Creek (Ariz.) HS
▪ QB Chase Cord, 6-3, 185, Sunrise Mountain High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ S Mike Young, 6-0, 205, Dodge City CC (Raytown, Mo.)
▪ LB Breydon Boyd, 6-4, 215, Katy (Texas) HS
▪ OL Isiah Moore, 6-5, 315, Mesa CC (Tiffin, Ohio)
▪ DE Aisa Kelemete, 6-4, 225, Highland HS
▪ DL Zeke Birch, 6-5, 270, Madison HS
▪ DB Marques Evans, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park (Calif.) HS
▪ CB Jermani Brown, 5-11, 175, Midlothian (Va.) HS
▪ DB Tyreque Jones, 6-3, 190, San Gorgonio High (San Bernardino, Calif.)
▪ DB Quentin Brown, 6-2, 190, Conroe (Texas) High
▪ OL John Ojukwu, 6-6, 285, Boise HS
▪ WR Cartrell Thomas, 5-9, 160, Lancaster (Texas) High
▪ WR Bryan Thompson, 6-3, 185, Rancho Verde High (Moreno Valley, Calif.)
▪ QB Rathen Ricedorff, 6-1, 200, Mesa CC (Show Low, Ariz.)
