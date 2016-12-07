Boise State football lands big commitment in four-star WR Bryan Thompson

Boise State added a big commitment to its 2017 class late Tuesday night, both literally and figuratively.
Coach Bryan Harsin tweeted that the Broncos had landed a new recruit at 11 p.m. MT Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, the mystery player revealed himself to be one of the top receivers in the West.
Bryan Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Rancho Verde High in Moreno Valley, Calif., tweeted simply “Officially commited to Boise St. #bleedblue.” Rated by Rivals.com as a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 21 receiver, Thompson also had offers from Oregon, Washington, Washington State, Colorado, Arizona State and more.
According to MaxPreps, Thompson had 77 receptions for 1,377 yards and 14 touchdowns this season for the Mustangs, who went 11-2. He joins Lancaster, Texas receiver Cartrell Thomas as known verbal commitments at receiver for the Broncos. Thomas was a first-team all-district pick and had 60 catches for 1,205 yards with 15 touchdowns.
Check out Thompson’s highlight film below.
...
Boise State is offering fans who can’t attend Dec. 27’s Cactus Bowl an opportunity to purchase tickets for military members and their families. Just click here and choose the 2016 “Cactus Bowl Military Donation” option to purchase seats at $39.50 for military members.
...
According to USA Today’s assistant coach salary database, Boise State has four of the top seven highest-paid assistants in the Mountain West (defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, offensive line coach Scott Huff, tight ends coach Kent Riddle and defensive line coach Steve Caldwell).
BOISE STATE 2017 VERBAL COMMITMENTS
▪ OT Mike Young, 6-6, 335, Queen Creek (Ariz.) HS
▪ QB Chase Cord, 6-3, 185, Sunrise Mountain High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ S Mike Young, 6-0, 205, Dodge City CC (Raytown, Mo.)
▪ LB Breydon Boyd, 6-4, 215, Katy (Texas) HS
▪ OL Isiah Moore, 6-5, 315, Mesa CC (Tiffin, Ohio)
▪ DE Aisa Kelemete, 6-4, 225, Highland HS
▪ DL Zeke Birch, 6-5, 270, Madison HS
▪ DB Marques Evans, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park (Calif.) HS
▪ CB Jermani Brown, 5-11, 175, Midlothian (Va.) HS
▪ DB Tyreque Jones, 6-3, 190, San Gorgonio High (San Bernardino, Calif.)
▪ DB Quentin Brown, 6-2, 190, Conroe (Texas) High
▪ OL John Ojukwu, 6-6, 285, Boise HS
▪ WR Cartrell Thomas, 5-9, 160, Lancaster (Texas) High
▪ WR Bryan Thompson, 6-3, 185, Rancho Verde High (Moreno Valley, Calif.)
