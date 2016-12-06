Former Boise State wide receiver Kirby Moore hired as Fresno State assistant

Just three years after finishing his playing career at Boise State, former Bronco wide receiver Kirby Moore has been hired as a full-time Football Bowl Subdivision assistant coach.
Moore was named the receivers coach at Fresno State on Tuesday after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Washington under former Boise State coach Chris Petersen. Moore was the receivers coach at the College of Idaho in 2014.
At Boise State, Moore had 115 catches for 1,137 yards with six touchdowns in 2009 and 2011-13. Moore is the younger brother of the Broncos’ legendary quarterback, Kellen Moore, currently on injured reserve with the Dallas Cowboys. The Moores’ father, Tom, was a long-time high school coach.
Fresno State’s new head coach, Jeff Tedford, worked alongside Moore with the Huskies as an offensive consultant this year. Moore was one of six staff additions announced Tuesday. Another has Boise State ties: director of football operations Brian Wilkinson worked in the same capacity with the Broncos in 2014 and 2015.
The Mountain West schedule for next season has not been set, but Boise State will play at Fresno State in a conference matchup.
