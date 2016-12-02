Idaho Statesman bowl projections: Boise State vs. Baylor in Phoenix?

Playing a bowl game in the Phoenix area has been good to the Boise State football team, and if reading the tea leaves as they appear, the Broncos could be headed back to the desert.
The Pac-12’s inability to fill all of its bowl slots has created a vacancy in the Dec. 27 Cactus Bowl, and the Mountain West is the backup option. The bowl will select second after the Las Vegas Bowl.
Most bowl games should be finalized Sunday.
Many expect the winner of Saturday’s Mountain West championship between Wyoming and San Diego State to be selected to play in Las Vegas, though it is not obligated to take the winner. There are still no concrete fits for anyone, as the Pac-12 also won’t likely fill the Las Vegas Bowl, so the opponent there is unknown.
If Western Michigan doesn’t reach the Cotton Bowl, the Broncos are expected to be shopped around by ESPN-owned bowls. Las Vegas is one, and a matchup of Boise State, the kings of the Group of Five, against Western Michigan might be too much to pass up.
Speaking to KTIK 93.1 FM on Thursday, Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey addressed the bowl games. He said the date of the bowl game is important, but the experience is paramount (when, where and who).
Apsey said the Cactus Bowl date is not the most convenient, as the team would have to leave on Christmas Eve for Arizona, but did say a new experience is something the department looks at. A dozen players on the roster redshirted in 2012 the last time the Broncos played in Las Vegas, so a majority have not been there, either.
All that being said, for my projections, let’s assume San Diego State wins the conference (they are favorites despite playing at Wyoming) and Las Vegas can attract a Power Five team.
Air Force, at 9-3, would prefer playing in one of the upper-tier bowls, and the Poinsettia makes sense, but Wyoming would draw and has played BYU 77 times, but not since 2010, reviving an old matchup.
There also is the possibility the champion can decide it would prefer to play BYU instead of a 5-7 team like Mississippi State in Vegas.
▪ Las Vegas (Dec. 17): San Diego State vs. Mississippi State
▪ New Mexico (Dec. 17): New Mexico vs. Texas-San Antonio
▪ Poinsettia (Dec. 21): Wyoming vs. BYU
▪ Famous Idaho Potato (Dec. 22): Colorado State vs. Central Michigan
▪ Hawaii (Dec. 24): Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee
▪ Cactus (Dec. 27): Boise State vs. Baylor
▪ Arizona (Dec. 30): Air Force vs. Idaho
A few notes: I slotted Mississippi State into Las Vegas, as at least two 5-7 teams will be needed to fill bowls, and the Bulldogs’ APR is second-best among them. ... New Mexico coach Bob Davie said last month he prefers to play a bowl at home. ... Colorado State (7-5) has never played in the Boise-based bowl game, while Air Force did in 2014. ... Hawaii (6-7) is not technically bowl eligible, but it will be picked before the 5-7 teams, so the Warriors are in. ... I previously had Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, and it still is possible, though I had that when a Pac-12 team was possible. The Broncos still could wind up there, one possibility if San Diego State wins the MW but pushes to play BYU at home, thus sending Wyoming to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and allowing Air Force to face a Power Five team in the Cactus. ... I’ve also heard from multiple Boise State sources a bowl matchup with Idaho is extremely unlikely. ... Some wondered if Baylor would accept a bowl bid, but Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said the Bears would. A tumultuous year, a coach turning down the coaching vacancy, and possibly going into the bowl with six straight losses, one Dallas-area paper said they shouldn’t.
...
For fun, here are some other outlets’ bowl projections for Boise State:
ESPN: Cactus vs. Baylor
CBS Sports: Cactus vs. Baylor
Fox Sports: Las Vegas vs. Mississippi State
Sporting News: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Miami (Ohio)
Sports Illustrated: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Ohio
