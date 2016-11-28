Former Boise State football coach Dan Hawkins hired at UC Davis

Former Boise State football coach Dan Hawkins has a new head coaching job, and yes, it’s Division I football.
Hawkins is going back to where his coaching career began, as he was named the head coach at UC Davis, his alma mater. Messages left for Hawkins on Monday by the Idaho Statesman were not returned.
Hawkins played for the Aggies in the early 1980s and was an assistant there from 1983-85. His final season, the team’s quarterback was his eventual offensive coordinator at Boise State, Chris Petersen.
“Dan Hawkins demonstrates an uncommon intellectual curiosity and shares our earnest commitment to the scholar-athlete ideal,” UC Davis Athletic Director Kevin Blue said in a statement. “Dan’s understanding of our successful football history, combined with his knowledge and experience in contemporary college football, makes him the ideal coach to move our program forward.”
Earlier this month, it was reported Hawkins had accepted a job as head coach Butch Davis’ new offensive coordinator at Florida International, but the hire was never made official by the school.
From 2001-05, Hawkins went 53-11 as Boise State’s head coach, and departed for Colorado, where he went 19-39 from 2006-10. The Broncos were ranked for the first time in Hawkins’ tenure, and with the Buffaloes, led them to a bowl in 2007, their last one until this year.
His “it's Division I football! ... go play intramurals, brother” rant earlier that year is a viral staple.
After being fired at Colorado, Hawkins coached five games for the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2013. He also has coached in Europe and has worked this season as an ESPN analyst.
He has maintained a residence in Boise.
At UC Davis, then a Division II school, Hawkins played and coached under legendary coach Jim Sochor, reaching the 1982 national championship. Former Boise State assistant coach Ron Gould, who went 12-33 in four seasons as the Aggies head coach, was fired last week. Gould was the first coach without UC Davis ties hired by the school in nearly 80 years.
With the Aggies, Hawkins will play against former rival Idaho. UC Davis joined the Big Sky Conference in 2012, and the Vandals will move from the Football Bowl Subdivision down to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2018 as Big Sky members.
“We are very excited to welcome Dan Hawkins back to UC Davis to lead an exciting new era of football at his alma mater,” Blue said. “Dan is a highly experienced head football coach who possesses in-depth expertise about what it takes to be successful in the modern era of Division I college football.”
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @IDS_BroncoBeat
Comments