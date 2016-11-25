Bronco Beat

November 25, 2016 11:50 AM

Live coverage: Boise State football at Air Force

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Boise State looks to improve to 11-1 and put pressure on Wyoming in the Mountain Division race, while also aiming to end a two-game losing streak against Air Force on Friday.

The Broncos and Falcons kick off at 1:30 p.m. Friday, televised on CBS Sports Network.

In its last visit to Air Force, Boise State (10-1, 6-1) had seven turnovers. The Falcons (8-3, 4-3) are 16-1 over the last three seasons at home.

Live Blog Live coverage: Boise State football at Air Force
&nbsp;

...

Links to our coverage this week:

Stakes for Friday’s game ‘perfect as it gets’

Beat notes: Vallejo’s decision to end season not easy

Boise State at Air Force game breakdown

Statesman bowl projections

Wyoming tops MW power poll

Boise State receivers will have shots vs. Air Force DBs

Players to watch when Boise State faces Air Force

Boise State, Air Force two-deep

Video: Broncos help families in need for Thanksgiving

Boise State up one spot in CFP, tops among Group of Five

Falcon safety Weston Steelhammer: great name, great player

Fans guide to Friday’s game

McNichols receiving buzz, but Harsin believes he deserves more

Related content

Bronco Beat

Comments

Videos

Thanksgiving Day benefit run

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos