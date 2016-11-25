Live coverage: Boise State football at Air Force

Boise State looks to improve to 11-1 and put pressure on Wyoming in the Mountain Division race, while also aiming to end a two-game losing streak against Air Force on Friday.
The Broncos and Falcons kick off at 1:30 p.m. Friday, televised on CBS Sports Network.
In its last visit to Air Force, Boise State (10-1, 6-1) had seven turnovers. The Falcons (8-3, 4-3) are 16-1 over the last three seasons at home.
...
Links to our coverage this week:
Stakes for Friday’s game ‘perfect as it gets’
Beat notes: Vallejo’s decision to end season not easy
Boise State at Air Force game breakdown
Boise State receivers will have shots vs. Air Force DBs
Players to watch when Boise State faces Air Force
Boise State, Air Force two-deep
Video: Broncos help families in need for Thanksgiving
Boise State up one spot in CFP, tops among Group of Five
Falcon safety Weston Steelhammer: great name, great player
McNichols receiving buzz, but Harsin believes he deserves more
