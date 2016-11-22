Boise State up one spot in College Football Playoff rankings, stays ahead of Western Michigan

In the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, Boise State is No. 19, up one spot.
Boise State was No. 20 in the CFP rankings last week, jumping up two spots, and in the process vaulting past Western Michigan, which was at No. 21. The top-ranked Group of Five conference champion will earn a berth into the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1. Western Michigan remains at No. 21, but is now the third-highest Group of Five team behind Boise State and No. 20 Houston. However, Boise State needs help to even have a shot at playing in the conference championship, while Houston is out of contention.
The Broncos will need help, as they will only get into the Mountain West championship game with a win Friday at Air Force and a Wyoming loss at New Mexico on Saturday. Any other scenario gives Wyoming the Mountain Division title.
Western Michigan (11-0) faces 9-2 Toledo on Friday, and with a win would play in the MAC championship.
