Live coverage: UNLV leads Boise State 3-0 in first quarter

SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
UNLV—Evan Pantels 21 field goal, 11:01. Key plays: The Rebels took over at the Boise State 29 when senior receiver Thomas Sperbeck fumbled, recovered by Troy Hawthorne. On fourth-and-16, quarterback Kurt Palandech hit tight end Tim Holt for 26 yards to the Boise State 9. Drive: 8 plays, 25 yards, 3:25 elapsed. UNLV 3, Boise State 0.
Senior linebacker Tanner Vallejo will not play Friday night against UNLV, per Boise State. No reason was provided. Vallejo is second on the team with 69 tackles (six for loss) in nine games. He did not play Oct. 1 against Utah State with an undisclosed injury.
Boise State’s regular season home finale pits the No. 20 Broncos (9-1, 5-1) against UNLV (4-6, 3-3) for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff at Albertsons Stadium, televised on ESPN2.
The Broncos have won all three meetings with the Rebels as Mountain West members.
Friday is senior night, and the Broncos’ group needs two wins to keep up the 15-year streak of senior classes with 40 wins. A common thread has been the selflessness of the 19 seniors, a team-first group that has seen some highs (the Fiesta Bowl win) and lows (losing three MW games last season).
Here are the 20 players that will be honored Friday:
OL Will Adams
WR Chaz Anderson
OL Travis Averill
OL Steven Baggett
OL Kellen Buhr
LS Matt Cota (junior)
RB Devan Demas
CB Raymond Ford
DT Elliot Hoyte
S Chanceller James
LB Darren Lee
DE Sam McCaskill
CB Jonathan Moxey
WR Taylor Pope
K Tyler Rausa
WR Thomas Sperbeck
LB Tanner Vallejo
P Sean Wale
LB Ben Weaver
OL Mario Yakoo
