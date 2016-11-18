Live coverage: UNLV leads Boise State 3-0 in first quarter

Bronco Beat

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

UNLV—Evan Pantels 21 field goal, 11:01. Key plays: The Rebels took over at the Boise State 29 when senior receiver Thomas Sperbeck fumbled, recovered by Troy Hawthorne. On fourth-and-16, quarterback Kurt Palandech hit tight end Tim Holt for 26 yards to the Boise State 9. Drive: 8 plays, 25 yards, 3:25 elapsed. UNLV 3, Boise State 0.

Senior linebacker Tanner Vallejo will not play Friday night against UNLV, per Boise State. No reason was provided. Vallejo is second on the team with 69 tackles (six for loss) in nine games. He did not play Oct. 1 against Utah State with an undisclosed injury.

Boise State’s regular season home finale pits the No. 20 Broncos (9-1, 5-1) against UNLV (4-6, 3-3) for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff at Albertsons Stadium, televised on ESPN2.

The Broncos have won all three meetings with the Rebels as Mountain West members.

Friday is senior night, and the Broncos’ group needs two wins to keep up the 15-year streak of senior classes with 40 wins. A common thread has been the selflessness of the 19 seniors, a team-first group that has seen some highs (the Fiesta Bowl win) and lows (losing three MW games last season).

Here are the 20 players that will be honored Friday:

OL Will Adams

WR Chaz Anderson

OL Travis Averill

OL Steven Baggett

OL Kellen Buhr

LS Matt Cota (junior)

RB Devan Demas

CB Raymond Ford

DT Elliot Hoyte

S Chanceller James

LB Darren Lee

DE Sam McCaskill

CB Jonathan Moxey

WR Taylor Pope

K Tyler Rausa

WR Thomas Sperbeck

LB Tanner Vallejo

P Sean Wale

LB Ben Weaver

OL Mario Yakoo

Links to our coverage this week:

Video: Players, coaches discuss all 20 players to be honored

Yakoo, inspired by family and teammates, leads strong O-line crop

Lawsuits, debt followed Yates after his departure

Mountain West power poll, standings, schedule, bowl projections

Boise State vs. UNLV players to watch

No. 20 Boise State vs. UNLV game breakdown

Another week, another tough test in UNLV rushing attack

Boise State vs. UNLV depth charts

Booze at Bronco games? Not likely anytime soon

Thursday Boise State football chat replay

UNLV thriving behind strong line, backs as QBs rotate

Boise State jumps Western Michigan in CFP rankings

