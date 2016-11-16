Boise State’s ‘selfless’ senior class adds one; kickoff, TV set for MW championship

Each senior class represents something a little different. There were those who brough unparalleled success, others who represented continuing a winning tradition, and some stood for certain things that made Boise State what it is.
So, for the 19 seniors being honored Friday, what is their legacy?
“I think this class is particularly selfless, we just want to get the job done, willing to do our job and star in our role, try to be something that we’re not,” senior defensive tackle Elliot Hoyte said.
The “selfless” description wasn’t just used by Hoyte this week.
“It’s the bond, the hard work we’ve put in, the experience we’ve had, we have a lot of guys that are selfless, that lead by example ... I think we’ve set a really good example for the younger guys on this team,” senior guard Kellen Buhr said.
The group will add a 20th member Friday when junior long snapper Matt Cota will be honored before the game. Cota has decided to end his playing career after this season. An Eagle High graduate, he was put on scholarship during fall camp and played in the Broncos’ first nine games, but did not make the trip to Hawaii on Saturday.
...
The Mountain West championship game has been set for a 5:45 p.m. MT kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 3 and will be televised on ESPN.
Its date was set this summer with a 5:15 or 5:45 kickoff on ESPN or ESPN2. San Diego State (9-1) has already locked down a spot as the West Division champion. The game could potentially pit the 11-1 Aztecs and 11-1 Broncos if they both win their final two games.
