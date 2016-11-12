Live coverage: Boise State football at Hawaii

Boise State hopes to match its win total from last season when it takes on Hawaii at 5 p.m. MT at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
The Broncos are wearing stars and stripes number decals, honoring Veterans Day. The team visited Pearl Harbor on Friday.
On this Veterans Day, Boise State visited Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial.— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 12, 2016
