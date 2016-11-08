Boise State moves up two spots in College Football Playoff rankings

10:00 Bryan Harsin believes Jake Roh is ready to shine Pause

5:59 Boise State vs San Jose State post game interviews

1:45 Boise State football practice - Nov. 8, 2016

8:12 Andy Avalos expects another crafty QB in Dru Brown

9:28 Co-offensive coordinator Zak Hill and his return to Hawaii

8:16 David Moa talks about his breakout 2016 season

6:08 Boise State DT David Moa - Aug. 9, 2016

3:30 Boise State post game interviews

9:43 Jeremy McNichols 'smells blood' when a touchdown is near