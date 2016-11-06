Bronco Beat

Boise State holds steady at No. 24 in polls; Washington State moves up

Coming off a 45-31 win Friday night over San Jose State, the Boise State football team remains at No. 24 in the Associated Press and Amways coaches polls, released Sunday.

The Broncos (8-1 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) are still the second-highest ranked team among Group of Five schools, with Western Michigan (MAC) up to No. 14 in the AP poll. Boise State was also 24th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind the other Broncos of Western Michigan. The next set of CFP rankings will be announced at 5 p.m. MT Tuesday on ESPN.

Aiding Boise State is the continued strong play of Washington State, which has won seven in a row since losing in Boise on Sept. 10. The Cougars are No. 23 in the AP and coaches polls. Check out the complete AP poll here and the coaches poll here.

In case you missed it, Nevada’s loss at New Mexico early Sunday morning (a little after 1 a.m. because of a weather delay) means San Diego State has already clinched the Mountain West’s West Division.

The Aztecs have now outscored Mountain West teams 180-26 in five games since their surprising loss at South Alabama. They will face Wyoming, New Mexico or Boise State in the conference championship. If Boise State wins out and Wyoming loses twice, the Broncos are in, or they’ll be in if they and New Mexico win out. In that final scenario, if all three are tied with one Mountain West loss, it goes to the team with the top CFP ranking, which would be Boise State, even if Wyoming beats San Diego State in two weeks, the figurative loss to New Mexico would put them behind the Broncos no matter what.

Wyoming is at UNLV on Saturday, New Mexico is at Utah State. Boise State travels to Hawaii for a 5 p.m. MT Saturday kick on CBS Sports Network.

Here’s how I voted in the AP poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Michigan

4. Washington

5. Ohio State

6. Louisville

7. Wisconsin

8. Oklahoma

9. Auburn

10. West Virginia

11. Penn State

12. Western Michigan

13. Texas A&M

14. Virginia Tech

15. Nebraska

16. Colorado

17. Utah

18. North Carolina

19. LSU

20. Florida

21. Boise State

22. Washington State

23. Oklahoma State

24. Florida State

25. San Diego State

