Boise State holds steady at No. 24 in polls; Washington State moves up

Coming off a 45-31 win Friday night over San Jose State, the Boise State football team remains at No. 24 in the Associated Press and Amways coaches polls, released Sunday.
The Broncos (8-1 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) are still the second-highest ranked team among Group of Five schools, with Western Michigan (MAC) up to No. 14 in the AP poll. Boise State was also 24th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind the other Broncos of Western Michigan. The next set of CFP rankings will be announced at 5 p.m. MT Tuesday on ESPN.
Aiding Boise State is the continued strong play of Washington State, which has won seven in a row since losing in Boise on Sept. 10. The Cougars are No. 23 in the AP and coaches polls. Check out the complete AP poll here and the coaches poll here.
...
In case you missed it, Nevada’s loss at New Mexico early Sunday morning (a little after 1 a.m. because of a weather delay) means San Diego State has already clinched the Mountain West’s West Division.
The Aztecs have now outscored Mountain West teams 180-26 in five games since their surprising loss at South Alabama. They will face Wyoming, New Mexico or Boise State in the conference championship. If Boise State wins out and Wyoming loses twice, the Broncos are in, or they’ll be in if they and New Mexico win out. In that final scenario, if all three are tied with one Mountain West loss, it goes to the team with the top CFP ranking, which would be Boise State, even if Wyoming beats San Diego State in two weeks, the figurative loss to New Mexico would put them behind the Broncos no matter what.
Wyoming is at UNLV on Saturday, New Mexico is at Utah State. Boise State travels to Hawaii for a 5 p.m. MT Saturday kick on CBS Sports Network.
...
Here’s how I voted in the AP poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Michigan
4. Washington
5. Ohio State
6. Louisville
7. Wisconsin
8. Oklahoma
9. Auburn
10. West Virginia
11. Penn State
12. Western Michigan
13. Texas A&M
14. Virginia Tech
15. Nebraska
16. Colorado
17. Utah
18. North Carolina
19. LSU
20. Florida
21. Boise State
22. Washington State
23. Oklahoma State
24. Florida State
25. San Diego State
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @IDS_BroncoBeat
Comments