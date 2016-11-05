Boise State picks up speedy Texas receiver; QB commit breaks record

The Boise State football team bolstered its future receiving corps with the commitment of Lancaster (Texas) High wide receiver Cartrell Thomas.
Coach Bryan Harsin tweeted Friday afternoon the Broncos got a commitment from a player out of Texas, and Thomas announced the news himself Saturday morning.
#BleedBlue ‼️#Godloves pic.twitter.com/pHnbafwPbb— C.Thomas (@_ctgot2) November 5, 2016
Thomas (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) also had offers from Colorado, Illinois, Texas Tech and Utah, among others. He is among the top receivers in the Dallas area this season, hauling in 41 catches for 901 yards with seven touchdowns for the 9-1 Tigers. Thomas is the first known receiver commitment for Boise State’s 2017 class and the 13th overall.
Sunrise Mountain High (Peoria, Ariz.) quarterback Chase Cord, who committed to Boise State in May, broke the Arizona career touchdown pass record when he had four Friday night. He now has 133 in his career, breaking the previous record of 131, set by Saguaro High’s Luke Rubenzer, now a safety at Cal. Cord also has 9,168 passing yards in his career.
According to MaxPreps, Cord has 2,391 passing yards, with 34 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also has six rushing touchdowns.
Boise State 2017 verbal commitments
▪ OT Mike Young, 6-6, 335, Queen Creek (Ariz.) HS
▪ QB Chase Cord, 6-3, 185, Sunrise Mountain High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ S Mike Young, 6-0, 205, Dodge City CC (Raytown, Mo.)
▪ LB Breydon Boyd, 6-4, 215, Katy (Texas) HS
▪ OL Isiah Moore, 6-5, 315, Mesa CC (Tiffin, Ohio)
▪ DE Aisa Kelemete, 6-4, 225, Highland HS
▪ DL Zeke Birch, 6-5, 270, Madison HS
▪ DB Marques Evans, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park (Calif.) HS
▪ CB Jermani Brown, 5-11, 175, Midlothian (Va.) HS
▪ DB Tyreque Jones, 6-3, 190, San Gorgonio High (San Bernardino, Calif.)
▪ DB Quentin Brown, 6-2, 190, Conroe (Texas) High
▪ OL John Ojukwu, 6-6, 285, Boise HS
▪ WR Cartrell Thomas, 5-9, 160, Lancaster (Texas) High
