Bronco Beat

November 4, 2016 6:41 PM

Live coverage: San Jose State at Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Boise State (7-1, 3-1) hosts San Jose State (3-6, 2-3) at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Follow along for live coverage here all night.

Live Blog San Jose State at Boise State live coverage
&nbsp;

Related content

Bronco Beat

Comments

Videos

Stunning aerial scenes from "Idaho the Movie 2"

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos