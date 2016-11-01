Tough loss behind them, Broncos host special Halloween guests

The Boise State football team hosted kids from St. Luke’s Childrens Hospital on Monday for some trick-or-treating at the team’s facility and on the Albertsons Stadium turf.
It also gave an opportunity for the team and staff to have some fun and dress up. Coach Bryan Harsin dressed as defensive line coach Steve Caldwell, saying that’s how Caldwell came dressed when he interviewed at Arkansas State. Former Boise State quarterback Taylor Tharp, the director of operations and external relations was a hit as Steve Irwin.
Among the notable player costumes: safety Chanceller James as Batman, offensive lineman Mario Yakoo as Robin and safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner as Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Some kids put on helmets and got to tour the locker room, too.
Got a few more photos from @StLukesHealth from yesterday. @bryanharsin as @CoachSCaldwell: pic.twitter.com/hBfj1RCwv2— Dave Southorn (@IDS_BroncoBeat) November 1, 2016
And @TayTharp10 as Steve Irwin. pic.twitter.com/jLkQCzfFRZ— Dave Southorn (@IDS_BroncoBeat) November 1, 2016
...
Today is Harsin’s 40th birthday. He said he was celebrating by gameplanning for San Jose State on Friday. Fun!
Knowing his birthday was coming up, the kids that came Monday sang him “Happy Birthday” and gave him a cupcake.
Comments