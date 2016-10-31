Back to Vegas or Hawaii for Boise State football’s bowl game?

I wrote in today’s Statesman how Boise State’s hopes for a shot in the Mountain West championship rely on at least one loss by Wyoming, and unless New Mexico runs the table, the Broncos likely need two Cowboy losses.
That, of course, also depends on the Broncos winning out, starting with Friday’s game against San Jose State. It’s doable, especially with the Cowboys last two games of the season against San Diego State and New Mexico.
But with no guarantees of that happening, one-loss Boise State is currently out of the Cotton Bowl picture, meaning the Mountain West bowls are again the most likely landing spots. CBS Sports places the Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State and SB Nation has them in Vegas against UCLA. Boise State played in the game in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The Sporting News has them in the Hawaii Bowl against Old Dominion. Boise State played in that bowl in 2007 and 2013. Campus Insiders went out on a limb and had the Broncos taking on Wake Forest in the Independence Bowl, assuming the SEC doesn’t have enough teams to fill it.
Here are the Mountain West bowl tie-ins:
NEW MEXICO: Saturday, Dec. 17, noon MT (ESPN)
LAS VEGAS: Saturday, Dec. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ABC)
POINSETTIA: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO: Thursday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
HAWAII: Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
ARIZONA: Friday, Dec. 30, 5:30 p.m. (Campus Insiders)
The Poinsettia is unlikely because BYU automatically will earn a berth if it reaches six wins. The Broncos played BYU already this season and played in the bowl last year. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled at 5 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
...
On Monday, Boise State senior punter Sean Wale was named a Ray Guy Award candidate and coach Bryan Harsin was named to the midseason Dodd Trophy watchlist. Wale is No. 14 nationally in punting, averaging 45.0 yards per attempt, and Harsin has led the team to a 7-1 mark.
...
Sophomore defensive end Durrant Miles broke his thumb last week, and played with a cast Saturday at Wyoming. He said he’ll have to wear it about another month or so.
“It was just a little difficult with grip and stuff, fortunately no balls were thrown my way,” Miles said.
Miles has backed up senior Sam McCaskill most of the season at defensive end, but recently has moved behind sophomore Jabril Frazier at the Broncos’ STUD position after junior Gabe Perez was lost for the season with a shoulder injury before Oct. 20’s game against BYU. It’s a position Miles played last season as a freshman. He has 19 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a sack this season.
“With Gabe being out and injuries at the STUD position, they moved me back ... I missed it a little bit, so it’s great to be back,” Miles said.
...
Boise State unveiled discounted tickets for Friday’s game. Until midnight tonight, $25 tickets are available at BroncoSports.com/tickets. Use promo code TREAT. And speaking of treats, enjoy men’s tennis coach Greg Patton serving as pitchman.
No tricks, just treats this Halloween! Today only, get a $25 ticket to this Friday's game! Promo code: TREAT— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 31, 2016
Visit https://t.co/GO7f78AfVi pic.twitter.com/1P1pH26OgS
Comments