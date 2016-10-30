Boise State football takes a tumble in AP, coaches polls

The Boise State football team fell from No. 13 to No. 24 in the Associated Press and Amway coaches’ polls Sunday following its 30-28 loss at Wyoming on Saturday.
Boise State (7-1, 3-1) now will need plenty of help if it wants to get the Group of Five’s berth in the Cotton Bowl. Wyoming will need to lose at least once more, while Western Michigan, the current top Group of Five team at No. 17 in the AP poll, will need to stumble. Then, should the Broncos find their way into the Mountain West championship, they’d have to win that, likely against San Diego State (7-1).
The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out at 5 p.m. Tuesday, announced on ESPN. The Broncos, in their last eight games against Mountain Division teams are 4-4, with losses to Wyoming, Air Force, New Mexico and Utah State.
