Bronco Beat

October 29, 2016 3:55 PM

Live coverage: Boise State football at Wyoming

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

No. 13 Boise State (7-0, 3-0) looks to take control of the Mountain West’s Mountain Division against Wyoming (5-2, 3-0). Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Live Blog Boise State-Wyoming live coverage
&nbsp;

...

Some pre-game reading of our coverage this week:

Gameday

Boise State’s defense at its best when backs are against the wall

Mountain West power poll: Boise State still on top

Key matchup: QB Brett Rypien vs. Wyoming pass D

Game breakdown: Boise State at Wyoming

Players to watch when Boise State travels to Wyoming

Depth charts for Broncos, Cowboys

Daily

Beat notes: special teams struggles spark focus

A season turning drive against BYU? And love for the Blue

Thursday live chat replay

No one doubting Boise State WR Thomas Sperbeck

Highest-paid coach in the Mountain West? Not Harsin

Bohl has Wyoming on verge of bowl eligibility

Junior STUD Gabe Perez to have shoulder surgery

Moa earns MW Special Teams Player of the Week nod

Despite 7-0 start, Boise State still ‘a work in progress’

Related content

Bronco Beat

Comments

Videos

"What does a lump in the breast have to do with your soul? Everything."

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos