Highest paid coach in the Mountain West? Not Boise State’s Harsin

USA Today released its annual coaches salary database Wednesday, and among the usual notable facts and figures is one recently-fired and one young Mountain West coach are the two highest-paid in the conference.
Fresno State’s Tim DeRuyter, who was fired Sunday, has the largest salary at $1.548 million, followed by second-year Colorado State coach Mike Bobo at $1.45 million. Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, in his third season, is third at $1.3 million. Harsin is 69th among the 119 coaches listed.
Here are the Mountain West coaches’ annual salaries, according to the database:
Tim DeRuyter, Fresno State: $1,548,480
Mike Bobo, Colorado State: $1,450,000
Bryan Harsin, Boise State: $1,300,004
Craig Bohl, Wyoming: $909,000
Troy Calhoun, Air Force: $885,000
Bob Davie, New Mexico: $823,940
Rocky Long, San Diego State: $810,632
Matt Wells, Utah State: $800,000
Brian Polian, Nevada: $578,000
Ron Caragher, San Jose State: $546,745
Tony Sanchez, UNLV: $510,000
Nick Rolovich, Hawaii: $400,008
...
Senior defensive end Sam McCaskill played all 80 snaps against the BYU offense on Thursday and also was in on the PAT and field goal block units.
“There were a lot of guys that didn’t really come out in that game, I think it’s just something as a player, we take it on ourselves: we want to be out there,” McCaskill said. “There was never kind of a boring part in the game.”
Check out video from the win over BYU, plus video interviews with McCaskill and sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien above.
...
Wyoming junior offensive tackle Ryan Cummings will miss Saturday’s game, and likely the rest of the season, with a foot injury. The Cowboys have used the same starting five on the offensive line in all seven games this season. Cummings has started the last 26 games.
