October 23, 2016 4:57 PM

Former Boise State RB Ajayi fourth in NFL history with consecutive 200-yard games

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Jay Ajayi’s performance last week was one of the best in Miami Dolphins history. On Sunday, he one-upped himself.

The second-year running back from Boise State rushed for 214 yards in the Dolphins’ 28-25 win over the Buffalo Bills, seven days after he had 204 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He became just the fourth running back in NFL history with back-to-back 200-yard games, joining Ricky Williams in 2002, Earl Campbell in 1980 and O.J. Simpson in 1973 and 1976.

“It’s an amazing thing, a crazy thing to do,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi had 304 yards in 13 NFL games coming into last week’s game. He has started the last three for the Dolphins. No other running back has rushed for more than 168 yards in a single game this season.

