October 23, 2016 1:07 PM

Boise State football team moves up one spot in polls, to No. 13

By Dave Southorn

They won by one point, and they move up one spot in the polls.

The Boise State football team is ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press and Amways Coaches Polls on Sunday. Boise State (7-0) is the top-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences after then-No. 11 Houston’s stunning 38-16 loss to SMU. Other Group of Five teams ranked are Western Michigan (No. 20) and Navy (No. 22). Check out the full AP poll here and the coaches poll here.

Next up for the Broncos is a challenging road test at Wyoming (5-2, 3-0) at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Cowboys are coming off a 42-34 win at Nevada on Saturday in which running back Brian Hill, battling the flu, rushed for 289 yards on 29 carries, scoring three touchdowns. With another win, Wyoming would be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2011.

For Boise State, a win would essentially give the Broncos a two-game lead in the Mountain Division, as they would own the tiebreaker over the Cowboys, and New Mexico, which is currently 2-1 in conference play with its only loss coming to the Broncos.

Fresno State reportedly fired coach Tim DeRuyter after a 1-7 start. DeRuyter went 20-6 his first two seasons in 2011 and 2012 with future NFL quarterback Derek Carr at the helm, but has gone 10-24 in the three seasons since.

