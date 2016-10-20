Live coverage: BYU at Boise State football

Boise State will look for a little revenge when it hosts BYU at 8:15 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. The Cougars beat the Broncos 35-24 in Provo last year.
This season, Boise State is off to a 6-0 start, while BYU is 4-3, though all three losses have been by a combined seven points.
Senior right tackle Mario Yakoo, who has four starts at tackle and two at guard the first six games, is out for Boise State. Also, redshirt freshman defensive end Sam Whitney and sophomore linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will not play. Junior STUD Gabe Perez also is not suited up.
Boise State players were not available for interviews this week, but coaches were. Head coach Bryan Harsin spoke Wednesday, and running backs coach Lee Mark on Tuesday evening. Here’s a quick recap of what they said.
Harsin
On facing BYU: “They’re going to throw (figurative) punches out there, we’ve got to be able to absorb them at times, we’ve got to be able to throw them back. To me, I think just understanding the battle. When we get our opportunities to make a play ... we need to do that.”
BYU is 14th in the FBS, converting 49 percent of third downs and tied for third in red zone offense (96.3 percent): “When we get a chance to get in those third downs, situational football, find a way to win it.”
The defense only had 10 players on the field late in CSU’s scoring drive that cut the lead to 28-10: “We had them on there for a couple plays. ... on the defensive side, we’ve talked about it. Ben recognized it, but we didn’t have that timeout.
“It happens, don’t want it to, but certainly something we’re going to correct. Substitutions are on coaches. We’re substituting the sideline, we’ll never put that on the player. ... We’re disappointed we didn’t control that better.”
Marks
On freshman running back Alexander Mattison: “Shoot, I’d love to see him get the ball a lot more to be honest with you. Alex is going to be a great talent here. I’m not putting this out there yet, because I know he has a lot to prove, but as far as from an ability standpoint, it’s endless for him.”
Mattison has 19 carries for 99 yards, and made a tough 19-yard reception against CSU, his first of his career: “That was awesome to see him have that catch, because that’s going to build confidence for the young freshman, the young buck, as we call him. ... I’m impressed with him. He’s progressed really well so far.”
With the late Thursday kickoff, the Boise State athletic department posted a funny “excuse note” for those who will stay up and possibly miss work Friday morning.
