October 19, 2016 11:30 AM

Want to talk Boise State football? Join us for a live chat at 1 p.m.

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

The No. 14 Boise State football team hosts BYU at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Albertsons Stadium on ESPN.

Bring your questions and thoughts to our live chat with beat reporters Dave Southorn and Michael Katz at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Live Blog Boise State football chat Oct. 19, 2016
&nbsp;

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

