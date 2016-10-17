McNichols again MW player of the week; Wilson dealing with ankle sprain

For the third time this season, Boise State junior running back Jeremy McNichols was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
McNichols had a Boise State-record 40 carries and a career-best 217 rushing yards in the Broncos’ 28-23 win over Colorado State on Saturday. He scored a pair of touchdowns and added four receptions for 47 yards. McNichols also was named player of the week following the Broncos’ Sept. 24 win at Oregon State and Oct. 1 against Utah State.
It is the fifth straight player of the week nod for a Bronco, as sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien earned it following the Broncos’ Oct. 7 win at New Mexico and sophomore cornerback Tyler Horton got it after the Sept. 10 win over Washington State. They had a bye the week of Sept. 17.
...
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that junior receiver Cedrick Wilson played sparingly Saturday because of “a little bit of a high ankle sprain.” The Broncos’ second-leading receiver (23 receptions, 432 yards, five touchdowns) came in briefly on offense in the third quarter and recovered Colorado State’s third onside kick attempt late in the fourth quarter.
“He could have played in the game. We had Ced kind of on the ready, Ced didn’t do anything wrong, he’s been fantastic,” Harsin said.
...
Harsin said sophomore safety Skyler Seibold is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered last week in practice. A frequent special teamer, Seibold played in the first five games and had three tackles. The only other player that has a season-ending injury is redshirt freshman safety Evan Tyler, who tore his ACL on Sept. 24 at Oregon State.
...
BYU tight end Tanner Balderee spoke about Boise State’s defense Monday, that it often will do things to draw false starts, be it calling out a play or saying “move” just before the snap.
BYU TE says Boise State's D does a lot of what Utah coach Whitt accused Arizona of doing: yelling plays before snap to induce fall starts.— Jay Drew (@drewjay) October 17, 2016
Tanner Balderee says the Boise State D-line yells "move" before the snap. On a silent count that will be crucial to avoid false starts.— Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) October 17, 2016
It is a topic recently broached by Utah coach Kyle Whittingham after winning 36-23 on Oct. 8.
We changed the snap count,” Whittingham said. “They (Arizona) were screaming ‘go’ when they moved the front and it was screwing up our cadence.”
“It’s supposed to be illegal,” he added. “Unless all five of our offensive linemen are lying, they were saying go, so we’ll have to give ‘em lie detector tests I guess.”
What should be noted is that Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates spent the last two seasons as Boise State’s DC. Current Boise State coordinator Andy Avalos said the defense will often shift between three- and four-man fronts, which they have called out before, but aren’t trying to alter a snap count.
“With the stem calls up front, the shifting of the D-line, we’ve gone back and forth with the referees so much about it, we don’t even say anything, we stem, we move just like the offense is going to shift, they’re going to move their fullback, they’re going to move their tight ends,” Avalos said. “... we’re just doing the same thing, we don’t need to say anything up front. Here at home, you can’t hear it anyway, so we’ve just gone away from saying anything at all.”
Comments