Former Boise State RB Ajayi rushes for NFL-best 204 yards

It’s what Boise State fans saw time and time again from Jay Ajayi, and on Sunday, the rest of the NFL got a glimpse of what the Miami Dolphins runnning back can do.
Ajayi, in his second game as Miami’s No. 1 option at running back, rushed for 204 yards on 25 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns in a 30-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the first 200-yard performance allowed by the Steelers since 2000. Ajayi came into the game with 117 yards this season.
The previous highest output for an NFL running back this season was 157 yards by the Arizona Cardinals’ David Johnson on Oct. 6. Ajayi had 47 more yards Sunday. His 204 yards were fourth-most by a Dolphin in a single game.
Ajayi’s previous career-best was 48 yards in his second NFL game on Nov. 15, 2015 at Philadelphia.
A fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft, Ajayi had two 200-yard games at Boise State, scoring 50 rushing touchdowns and racking up 3,796 yards from 2012-14.
