Broncos move up one spot to No. 14 in both polls after CSU win

Coming off a 28-23 win over Colorado State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, the Boise State football team moved up to No. 14 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls Sunday.
The Broncos (6-0 overall, 3-0 Mountain West) are still three spots behind Houston (6-1), coming off a 38-31 win over Tulsa that required a stop on the goal line as time expired. Two other Group of Five conference teams are ranked in the AP poll: Western Michigan (No. 20) and Navy (No. 25). Check out the full AP poll here and the coaches poll here.
Boise State has a quick turnaround, as it hosts BYU (4-3) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.
...
Here’s how I voted:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Clemson
5. Washington
6. Texas A&M
7. Louisville
8. Nebraska
9. Wisconsin
10. Baylor
11. Florida State
12. Arkansas
13. Boise State
14. West Virginia
15. Houston
16. Florida
17. Oklahoma
18. Tennessee
19. Utah
20. Western Michigan
21. Auburn
22. LSU
23. Navy
24. Colorado
25. Washington State
