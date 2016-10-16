Bronco Beat

October 16, 2016 12:30 PM

Broncos move up one spot to No. 14 in both polls after CSU win

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Coming off a 28-23 win over Colorado State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, the Boise State football team moved up to No. 14 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls Sunday.

The Broncos (6-0 overall, 3-0 Mountain West) are still three spots behind Houston (6-1), coming off a 38-31 win over Tulsa that required a stop on the goal line as time expired. Two other Group of Five conference teams are ranked in the AP poll: Western Michigan (No. 20) and Navy (No. 25). Check out the full AP poll here and the coaches poll here.

Boise State has a quick turnaround, as it hosts BYU (4-3) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

...

Here’s how I voted:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Clemson

5. Washington

6. Texas A&M

7. Louisville

8. Nebraska

9. Wisconsin

10. Baylor

11. Florida State

12. Arkansas

13. Boise State

14. West Virginia

15. Houston

16. Florida

17. Oklahoma

18. Tennessee

19. Utah

20. Western Michigan

21. Auburn

22. LSU

23. Navy

24. Colorado

25. Washington State

Related content

Bronco Beat

Comments

Videos

Boise State vs. Colorado State post-game press conference

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos