Boise State AD Apsey addresses fans’ concerns with late kickoffs

Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey sent a letter to fans Wednesday evening urging them to come out to Saturday’s game against Colorado State and addressed concerns about late kickoffs at Albertsons Stadium.
Saturday’s game has an 8:15 p.m. start, one of five for the Broncos at home this season. For the first two home games, attendance has been strong, with 36,163 announced for the Sept. 10 game against Washington State, and 36,602 for Oct. 1’s against Utah State, both in the top five in stadium history.
“It’s been awesome, both great nights,” Apsey said Monday. “... they’re capable. Bronco nation can make this place shake, and we appreciate that.”
However, Apsey said Monday about 5,500 tickets remained for the Colorado State game. An update is expected from Boise State today. The Broncos’ agreement to remain in the Mountain West before the 2012 season included an addition to sell the rights to home games to ESPN, which is part of the conference’s bonus structure for television appearances. Boise State will make $2.4 million this season under the structure.
In the letter, Apsey said “This revenue, without a doubt, enables us to attract the caliber of student-athlete that will make you proud on and off the field.” He also added “As I had said in the past, we will continue to express our concerns to the league office and our television partners regarding kick times. But I also know more late kickoffs are in our future, and when that is the case, our team needs you in the stadium.”
Check out the letter:
Comments