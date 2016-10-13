Bronco Beat

October 13, 2016 9:52 AM

Boise State football live chat replay

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Check out a replay of the live chat our Boise State beat writers hosted Thursday.

No. 15 Boise State hosts Colorado State at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, televised on ESPN2.

Live Blog Boise State football live chat - Oct. 13, 2016
&nbsp;

Related content

Bronco Beat

Comments

Videos

Tamarack homeowners buy ski resort

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos