Boise State football live chat replay

Check out a replay of the live chat our Boise State beat writers hosted Thursday.
No. 15 Boise State hosts Colorado State at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, televised on ESPN2.
October 13, 2016 9:52 AM
Check out a replay of the live chat our Boise State beat writers hosted Thursday.
No. 15 Boise State hosts Colorado State at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, televised on ESPN2.
Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.
Comments