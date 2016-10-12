Sperbeck could break Boise State career record Saturday

Quiet and unassuming, Boise State senior receiver Thomas Sperbeck saves the flash for the field.
Sperbeck, a 6-foot, 180-pound Sacramento native, will almost certainly break the Broncos’ career receiving yardage record this season. If he keeps up his current pace, he will do it Saturday night against Colorado State.
With 2,958 career receiving yards, Sperbeck needs 106 yards to pass Titus Young’s school record of 3,063 yards, set between 2007-10.
“He’s not that guy that wants praise or talks about it or acts like Thomas Sperbeck, even though he is, and that’s what’s so cool about him,” senior linebacker and fellow captain Ben Weaver said.
This season, Sperbeck has 33 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. His 125.8 yards per game ranks him No. 6 in the Football Bowl Subdivision. That puts him on pace to break his own school record of 1,412 yards that he set last season (108.6 ypg). Even more impressive is that he’s put up almost all those numbers in the last 32 games. As a freshman in 2013, he had five catches for 40 yards.
“He’s so versatile, so athletic, he’s got amazing hands and runs great routes,” Boise State co-offensive coordinator Zak Hill said.
With Boise State’s addition of junior receiver Cedrick Wilson, it has helped enable the offense to move Sperbeck around into different spots to take advantage of matchups. He’s played far more in the slot this season than any time in his career when the Broncos go into three-receiver sets.
“It’s a little bit different, going against maybe their (strongside linebacker), their nickel and safeties,” Sperbeck said. “... our coaches do a great job with personnel.”
SPERBECK BY THE NUMBERS
▪ 177 career receptions for 2,958 yards and 16 touchdowns
▪ 6-of-11 passing for 137 yards with three touchdowns, one interception
▪ No. 3 in school history in receiving yards - behind Titus Young (3,063) and Matt Miller (3,049)
▪ No. 6 in receptions (needs 13 to get into top five); No. 2 in 100-yard games (12), needs one to tie for No. 1
Comments