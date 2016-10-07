Live coverage: No. 19 Boise State leads New Mexico 14-7 in first quarter

First quarter
BSU—Cedrick Wilson 53 pass from Brett Rypien (Tyler Rausa kick), 3:37. Key plays: Rypien had an 8-yard completion to Chaz Anderson to start the drive and capped it with a perfectly-placed strike down the left sideline to the outstretched arms of Wilson. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 elapsed. Boise State 14, New Mexico 7.
UNM—Tyrone Owens 62 run (Jason Sanders kick), 5:01. Key plays: After a false start penalty on the first play of the drive, QB Lamar Jordan ran for 7, 6 and 5 yards, then Owens went untouched up the middle for the long score. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:08 elapsed. Boise State 7, New Mexico 7.
BSU—Cedrick Wilson 7 pass from Brett Rypien (Tyler Rausa kick), 6:49. Key plays: Two New Mexico personal foul penalties, both facemasks, kept the drive moving when the Broncos were in their own territory. Rypien found receiver Thomas Sperbeck for a 19-yard gain on third-and-14 to the UNM 6 two plays before the TD. Drive: 12 plays, 81 yards, 5:11 elapsed. Boise State 7, New Mexico 0.
Against one of the best rushing teams in the nation, the Boise State Broncos were without two key linebackers Friday at New Mexico.
Junior Joe Martarano and sophomore Leighton Vander Esch did not make the trip. Martarano missed the second half of the season opener Sept. 3 at Louisiana, then did not play the next two games with a knee injury, but played in a backup role Saturday against Utah State. Vander Esch has played in all four games and has 12 tackles. Senior Tanner Vallejo, who missed the second half of Sept. 24’s win at Oregon State and Saturday’s game, is suited up.
New Mexico is No. 2 in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 347 rushing yards per game. Running back Teriyon Gipson, who leads the nation with 12.9 yards per carry was only available as an emergency option as he’s dealt with a hamstring injury.
Follow along all night for updates from Boise State’s Mountain West matchup at New Mexico. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., televised on CBS Sports Network. No. 19 Boise State is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Mountain West play, New Mexico is 2-2, 1-0.
