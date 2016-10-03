Boise State’s McNichols earns another MW honor; Moxey suspension will stay

For the second straight week, Boise State junior running back Jeremy McNichols was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.
McNichols had 30 carries for 132 yards, adding six receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, in the Broncos’ 21-10 win over Utah State on Saturday. He earned the honor the previous week after a career day at Oregon State. McNichols has 89 carries for 504 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, and 16 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
The last Mountain West offensive player to earn the honor in back-to-back weeks was Colorado State running back Kapri Bibbs on Nov. 11 and 18, 2013.
Boise State’s next home game, Oct. 15 against Colorado State, will have another late 8:15 p.m. kickoff, but the school announced Monday it will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. That means another $500,000 in television bonuses. The Mountain West’s structure states playing on ESPN or ESPN2 (or a large network like ABC or CBS) in a Mountain West-controlled game on a Saturday nets teams $500,000, or $300,000 for weekday games.
$500,000 for facing Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 10 on ESPN2
$500,000 for facing Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN2
$500,000 for facing Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 15 on ESPN or ESPN2
$300,000 for facing BYU on Thursday, Oct. 20 on ESPN
$300,000 for facing San Jose State on Friday, Nov. 4 on ESPN2
$300,000 for facing UNLV on Friday, Nov. 18 on ESPN2
The Broncos earned $1.6 million last year, $2.1 million in 2014 and $1.6 million in 2013.
Boise State senior cornerback Jonathan Moxey’s mandatory suspension for a targeting penalty will not be subject to appeal. NCAA rules state that if replay review is available, and the call on the field is upheld, it is final. There was some confusion on the matter Saturday, even coach Bryan Harsin said he wasn’t positive on what could be done. He isn’t alone, as Air Force, Louisiana and BYU, among others, have learned.
Harsin did say on his initial reaction, it looked like Moxey and Utah State running back Tonny Lindsey were both going for a loose ball. Moxey will be suspended for the first half of Friday’s game at New Mexico, but will be available for the second half. Teammates took to Twitter on Sunday night to stump for Moxey, along with video of the hit that occurred with 1:19 left to play.
