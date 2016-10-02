Boise State football team moves up to No. 19 in AP, coaches polls

Coming off a 21-10 win over Utah State on Saturday to open Mountain West play, the Boise State football team took a jump in both major college football polls released Sunday.
The Broncos moved from No. 24 to No. 19 in the Associate Press poll, and went from unranked to No. 19 in the Amway Coaches’ Poll. Boise State’s ranking when it takes on New Mexico on the road Friday will be its highest heading into a game since opening the 2013 season also ranked 19th.
Check out the full AP poll here, and the coaches poll here.
...
Here is how I voted:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Michigan
5. Washington
6. Houston
7. Louisville
8. Texas A&M
9. Tennessee
10. Wisconsin
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. Ole Miss
13. Nebraska
14. Baylor
15. Stanford
16. North Carolina
17. Florida
18. Arkansas
19. Utah
20. Boise State
21. Colorado
22. West Virginia
23. Western Michigan
24. Florida State
25. Oklahoma
Comments