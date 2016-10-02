Bronco Beat

Boise State football team moves up to No. 19 in AP, coaches polls

Coming off a 21-10 win over Utah State on Saturday to open Mountain West play, the Boise State football team took a jump in both major college football polls released Sunday.

The Broncos moved from No. 24 to No. 19 in the Associate Press poll, and went from unranked to No. 19 in the Amway Coaches’ Poll. Boise State’s ranking when it takes on New Mexico on the road Friday will be its highest heading into a game since opening the 2013 season also ranked 19th.

Here is how I voted:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Michigan

5. Washington

6. Houston

7. Louisville

8. Texas A&M

9. Tennessee

10. Wisconsin

11. Miami (Fla.)

12. Ole Miss

13. Nebraska

14. Baylor

15. Stanford

16. North Carolina

17. Florida

18. Arkansas

19. Utah

20. Boise State

21. Colorado

22. West Virginia

23. Western Michigan

24. Florida State

25. Oklahoma

