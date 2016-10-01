Live coverage: Utah State at Boise State football

Boise State will be without one of its key players Saturday night against Utah State, as senior linebacker Tanner Vallejo is out with an undisclosed injury, a Bronco official confirmed.
Vallejo left last Saturday’s win at Oregon State with an injury and did not play in the second half. Despite that, Vallejo is tied for the team lead with 27 tackles.
Junior center Mason Hampton also was not out for warmups. He will be replaced by senior guard Steven Baggett, and right tackle Mario Yakoo slides in at right guard in Baggett’s place. Redshirt freshman John Molchon will get his first start in Yakoo’s spot.
...
Boise State (3-0, 0-0) begins its Mountain West slate with an 8:15 p.m. Saturday kickoff at Albertsons Stadium against Utah State (2-2, 0-1).
Here is some pregame reading material of this week’s coverage:
Broncos out for revenge after ‘sickening feeling’ last time vs. Aggies
Players to watch as Boise State hosts Utah State
Boise State-Utah State game breakdown
Key matchup: Boise State defensive line vs. Utah State offensive line
As BSU enters Mountain West play, league struggling again
Boise State-Utah State fans guide
Sophomore DT Moa a nightmare for opposing QBs
Junior RB McNichols ‘out to prove something’
Redshirt freshman safety Evan Tyler out for season
Boise State defensive line looking for depth
Replay of our live chat from Thursday
Rypien struggling? Coaches say it’s no concern
McNichols, Wale named MW players of the week
...
Boise State reporter Michael Katz will conduct our live chat below. Ask your questions during the game.
Comments