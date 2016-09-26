Boise State’s McNichols, Wale earn Mountain West weekly honors

For the second straight week following a game, the No. 24 Boise State football team has a player that earned Mountain West player of the week awards. This time, after a 38-24 win at Oregon State on Saturday, it was two Broncos honored.
Junior running back Jeremy McNichols was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, and senior punter Sean Wale earned Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week.
McNichols rushed 28 times for a career-high 208 yards and had a career-best four touchdowns against the Beavers. Wale averaged 46.5 yards per punt Saturday, with three traveling at least 50 yards. He is the first Boise State punter to earn the weekly Mountain West honor since the Broncos joined the conference in 2011.
Cornerback Tyler Horton was the defensive player of the week after the Broncos’ previous game, a 31-28 win over Washington State on Sept. 10, when he had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.
In case you missed it, the Broncos cracked the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season on Sunday.
A few highlights from the Oregon State game, courtesy Boise State:
Check out the game highlights from #BoiseState 38-24 Win over OSU. #AllIN pic.twitter.com/18rD70YRQs— Boise State Recruits (@BSURecruits) September 26, 2016
