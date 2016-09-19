Boise State’s next home game gets late kick, but means $500,000 bonus

Boise State football will get another late kickoff, but it also gets a nice bonus.
On Monday, the school announced its Saturday, Oct. 1 home game against Utah State is set for an 8:15 p.m. start, televised on ESPN2. Under the Mountain West’s bonus structure, that means $500,000 for Boise State. Playing on ESPN or ESPN2 (or a large network like ABC or CBS) in a Mountain West-controlled game on a Saturday nets teams $500,000, or $300,000 for weekday games.
Thus far, Boise State will earn at least $1.9 million in bonus money this season:
$500,000 for facing Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 10 on ESPN2
$500,000 for facing Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN2
$300,000 for facing BYU on Thursday, Oct. 20 on ESPN
$300,000 for facing San Jose State on Friday, Nov. 4 on ESPN2
$300,000 for facing UNLV on Friday, Nov. 18 on ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 15’s home game against Colorado State could also qualify, but a broadcast has not been set. The Broncos earned $1.6 million last year, $2.1 million in 2014 and $1.6 million in 2013.
Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said last week he hopes to discuss the possibility to reduce the amount of late kickoffs when the subject is brought up again in Mountain West meetings in the future.
Check out a video from our newest Boise State sports reporter, Michael Katz, on one Bronco memorabilia collector who has obtained every bobblehead, and plenty more. See the video above, along with an interview with senior linebacker Ben Weaver on facing Oregon State on the road Saturday.
Michael and I will host a live chat at IdahoStatesman.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Boise State’s latest depth chart again has very little change from the first week. Injured junior tight end Jake Roh, who has yet to play this season, is listed as he has been each week, and junior linebacker Joe Martarano, who missed Sept. 10’s game with a knee injury, is also on it. One new name is true freshman cornerback DeAndre Pierce, who is listed as a backup cornerback behind Jonathan Moxey.
Boise State's new depth chart is out...very little change, but DeAndre Pierce makes his debut. pic.twitter.com/2wlGB9uDLm— Dave Southorn (@IDS_BroncoBeat) September 19, 2016
