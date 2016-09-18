Despite having bye, Boise State football gains votes in polls

Boise State’s football team did not play this week, but the Broncos gained some ground in both major national polls Sunday.
The Broncos (2-0) received 69 points in the Associated Press poll and 62 points in the Amway Coaches Poll. They are four places outside the top 25 in the AP and five places out in the coaches poll. Last week, the Broncos had 42 and 37 points, respectively. They were five points behind FCS North Dakota State, which is coming off a win at then-No. 13 Iowa.
San Diego State cracked the top 25 in the AP poll at No. 22, the first time the Aztecs have appeared since Nov. 7, 1995. They have the second-longest current win streak in the nation at 13 games. Check out the full AP poll here and the coaches poll here.
...
Here is my vote:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Clemson
5. Louisville
6. Houston
7. Stanford
8. Washington
9. Wisconsin
10. Michigan State
11. Florida State
12. Georgia
13. LSU
14. Texas A&M
15. Miami (Fla.)
16. Tennessee
17. Florida
18. Arkansas
19. Texas
20. San Diego State
21. Nebraska
22. Ole Miss
23. North Dakota State
24. Iowa
25. Oklahoma
...
Boise State currently stands No. 8 nationally in passing offense (362.5 yards per game) No. 24 in total offense (502 ypg), No. 5 in rush defense (60.5 ypg), No. 126 in pass defense (333 ypg) and tied for 98th with a minus-1 turnover margin per game.
...
Next up for the Broncos is another road trip, this time to Oregon State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1. The Beavers (1-1) got their first win Saturday against Idaho State, a 37-7 victory in which they forced five turnovers. Junior quarterback Darell Garretson has actually faced Boise State, playing the Broncos in his very first collegiate game Oct. 12, 2013 when at Utah State, completing 9-of-14 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a 34-23 loss. He transferred to Oregon State last year, redshirting per NCAA rules, joining former Aggies coach Gary Andersen in Corvallis.
Boise State at Oregon State
- When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Reser Stadium (45,674, FieldTurf), Corvallis, Ore.
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
- Records: Boise State 2-0 (0-0 Mountain West); Oregon State 1-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
- Kickoff weather: Low-70s and partly cloudy, little to no chance of precipitation
- Vegas line: Boise State favored by 13 points
- Series: Oregon State leads 5-3 (last meeting: won 38-23 in 2013 Hawaii Bowl)
Comments