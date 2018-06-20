Get your wardrobe in order. Here's what to wear for each Boise State 2018 football game

It is never too early to start thinking about football season. Boise State football fans have about two and a half months before the home opener to start getting their game-day outfits prepared.
On Wednesday, the school announced its color schemes for 2018 at Albertsons Stadium.
Saturday, Sept. 8: vs. UConn, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU) — Tri-color. White in North End Zone and sections 6, 10, 25, 29, 33, 102, 106, 110, 125, 129 and 133; orange in 8, 20-23, 27, 31, 35, 108, 120-123, 127, 131 and 135; blue in all other sections and Stueckle Sky Club
Saturday, Oct. 6: vs. San Diego State (ESPN Networks) — Orange stripes. Orange in North End Zone and Stueckle Sky Club and sections 7, 10, 24, 27, 30, 33, 101, 104, 107, 110, 124, 127, 130 and 133.
Friday, Oct. 19: vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2) — Orange out. Orange in all sections.
Saturday, Nov. 3: vs. BYU (ESPN Networks) — Blue sidelines. Orange in North End Zone and sections 31-35 and 131-135.
Friday, Nov. 9: vs. Fresno State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2) — Blue out. Blue in all sections.
Saturday, Nov. 24: vs. Utah State (ESPN Networks) — Spirit. Wear any color.
For fans traveling to road games, they are asked to wear blue to Troy (Sept. 1), Oklahoma State (Sept. 15) and New Mexico (Nov. 16), and orange to the other three road games at Wyoming (Sept. 29), Nevada (Oct. 13) and Air Force (Oct. 27).
Comments