Boise State football adds some size to its recruiting class with latest commitment

Boise State football's 2019 recruiting class commitments thus far have been either passers or pass rushers. On Wednesday, the Broncos picked up their first known big man.
Peoria (Ariz.) High offensive lineman Jacob Golden announced he has committed to the Broncos. The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder also reported offers from San Diego State, Washington State, Utah State and Harvard, among others.
Golden was listed by the Arizona Republic as a possible "next to blow up" recruit in the state, noting that he isn't just a big guy, but athletic — he used to play tight end until last season and is also a basketball player. He also had three sacks on the defensive line, according to MaxPreps.
Boise State has two senior scholarship offensive linemen — Andres Preciado and Zach Troughton — and signed two incoming freshmen (Garrett Curran and Dallas Holliday) to join this summer. Click here to check out Golden's highlights.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
STUD Alec Pell, 6-4, 215, Cherry Creek High (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High
STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High
OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 280, Peoria (Ariz.) High
