Sticking with the swoosh: Boise State athletics agrees to more lucrative Nike extension

The Boise State athletic department will remain a Nike-affiliated program through 2025. The school announced it will extend its current deal, which expires June 30, 2019, for six years beyond that pending State Board of Education approval.
It will pay Boise State $12.16 million over the course of the deal, which is a 54 percent increase over the current six-year contract and includes cash compensation and products for each of Boise State’s 20 varsity programs.
The school agreed to a six-year deal with Nike in April 2012 that paid $6.24 million, and a six-year extension in 2013 that paid $7.9 million in product over the course of the deal ($1.225 million this past school year and next). It also included $50,000 in cash in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. The current deal is the Mountain West's most lucrative.
“When you think elite in the world of sports and apparel, Nike is at the top of the list,” Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more fired up as a program to be outfitted by and affiliated with a brand as powerful as Nike. There is no doubt they make us better with the latest equipment technology, style and from a recruiting standpoint.”
Three of the full-member Mountain West schools have deals with Adidas (Nevada, San Jose State and Wyoming), the other eight have Nike contracts. Nevada and Wyoming switched from Nike in the past two months. The Broncos' football team has been affiliated with Nike since 2003.
"To me, Nike kind of represents a lot of the best in sports and in sporting apparel," former Boise State coach Chris Petersen said in 2007. "And we want to be the best in everything we do. That's why it's important as coaches to be associated with those guys."
Nike provided special uniforms for Boise State's football openers in 2010 and 2011, which the team incorporated into its regular look. The uniform template was updated last summer for the first time in six years. Ironically, Petersen's current school, Washington, announced in May it will leave Nike for Adidas and a 10-year, $120 million deal next year.
