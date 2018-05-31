Kickoffs set for Boise State football opener, first home game and Oklahoma State game

The Boise State football team's home opener last year was abnormally early — and didn't exactly draw well over Labor Day Weekend.
Perhaps this year, the ol' late kickoff will get a few more fans into the seats for the Sept. 8 home opener against UConn.
On Thursday, the school announced a few more kickoff teams for 2018 games, including an 8:15 p.m. MT start at Albertsons Stadium against the Huskies in the Broncos' first home game. It will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Last year's home opener, a sunny, toasty afternoon, drew 31,581 for a 1:45 p.m. kickoff.
Also announced were a 4 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPNews for Sept. 1's season opener at Troy, and a 1:30 p.m. MT start for the intriguing Sept. 15 nonconference matchup with Oklahoma State. The game against the Cowboys will be on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
And wondering how to find ESPNews? It's channel 135 for CableOne subscribers, 142 on Dish Network and 207 on DirecTV.
Kickoff times are now set for all of Boise State's six road games, and three of the Broncos' six home games. The three without current start times — Oct. 6 against San Diego State, Nov. 3 against BYU and Nov. 24 against Utah State — will likely not be determined until 12 days before kickoff.
Boise State 2018 football schedule
Saturday, Sept. 1: at Troy, 4 p.m. (ESPNews)
Saturday, Sept. 8: vs. UConn, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Saturday, Sept. 15: at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
Saturday, Sept. 29: at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 6: vs. San Diego State (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Oct. 13: at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, Oct. 19: vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 27: at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 3: vs. BYU (ESPN Networks)
Friday, Nov. 9: vs. Fresno State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday, Nov. 16: at New Mexico, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 24: vs. Utah State (ESPN Networks)
