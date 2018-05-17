Former Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck, right, signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. The team had released him last summer.
Boise State football's all-time leading receiver gets another NFL shot

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

May 17, 2018 05:56 PM

Last summer, former Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck was among the first cuts shown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' run on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Sperbeck was placed on injured reserve July 30 and waived Aug. 3. On Thursday, the team brought back the Broncos' record-setting receiver, signing him as a free agent to the 90-man roster.

Sperbeck did not sign anywhere after his release during training camp and opted to get back surgery to fix a nagging issue. He was cleared to play earlier this spring as he finished his degree and helped during Boise State spring practices.

Boise State's career leader in yards receiving (3,601), Sperbeck holds the Nos. 2 and 3 single-season yardage marks in school history (in 2015 and 2016). He is fourth in career receptions (224). He went undrafted last year before signing with Tampa Bay, whose head coach is former Boise State coach Dirk Koetter.

The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman noted that receiver is a deep position for the Buccaneers, so Sperbeck is "realistically battling" for a practice squad spot.

WIDEN NAMED MEN'S TENNIS COACH: Kristian Widen was named the Boise State men's tennis coach Thursday, replacing Greg Patton, who spent 22 years leading the Broncos. Patton stepped down last week. Widen played for Patton in the mid-1990s and spent the past three years as an assistant under women's coach Beck Roghaar, another former Patton player.

BOISE STATE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTERS

Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles

Kamalei Correa, LB, Ravens

Tyrone Crawford, DL, Cowboys

Donte Deayon, CB, Giants

Marcus Henry, C, Seahawks

George Iloka, S, Bengals

Chanceller James, S, 49ers

DeMarcus Lawrence, DL, Cowboys

Charles Leno, OT, Bears

Doug Martin, RB, Raiders

Jeremy McNichols, RB, 49ers

Jonathan Moxey, CB, Cardinals

Rees Odhiambo, OL, Seahawks

Matt Paradis, C, Broncos

Jake Roh, TE, Falcons

Orlando Scandrick, CB, Redskins

Jamar Taylor, CB, Browns

Darian Thompson, S, Giants

Tanner Vallejo, LB, Bills

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys

