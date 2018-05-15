Ex-Boise State star Ajayi sued for trashing L.A. mansion, report says

Who among us hasn't caused a little havoc in a multimillion dollar estate?
According to a report by TMZ, former Boise State great and current Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi has been sued for $25,000 by a person whose Los Angeles mansion reportedly was damaged in a handful of February parties.
The suit, filed by the owner, is seeking the damages for three parties held after the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots. The owner claims Ajayi and friends broke a table, scratched some floors and violated the no-smoking rule.
On Feb. 18, the owner said he confronted Ajayi, and claims the running back pushed him "in a menacing and threatening manner," and local security had to remove him.
A representative for Ajayi told TMZ that the fourth-year pro denies pushing the owner or causing any damage to the home. The rep also said "the owner tried to get Jay and his friend to pay him cash directly — bypassing the Airbnb website — so they say they left the house several days early ... but still paid the full rate."
Traded from the Dolphins to the Eagles in October, Ajayi rushed for 408 yards and a touchdown in seven regular season games and had 184 yards rushing in three playoff games. A Miami Herald report said Ajayi had attitude issues leading to his trade, but Eagles coach Doug Pederson praised Ajayi's mindset leading up to the Super Bowl.
He is on the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay $705,000. Ajayi appears to be in line to be the team's No. 1 back this fall.
