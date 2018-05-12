Boise State Football

May 12, 2018 3:15 PM

Boise State football adds another four-star 2019 recruit in former Arizona commit

By Dave Southorn

Boise State continued an outstanding week of recruiting Saturday when the Broncos added a verbal commitment from Brawley (Calif.) Union High linebacker Casey Kline.

Kline is rated by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN as a four-star recruit. He's ranked as the No. 20 outside linebacker in the 2019 recruiting class by ESPN and the No. 22 athlete by both 247Sports and Rivals.

The Broncos added another four-star recruit Wednesday in quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

Among Kline's reported offers were Oregon, Oregon State and Washington State. He had committed to Arizona in October, but decommitted in January after coach Rich Rodriguez was fired.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Kline was used in a variety of ways last season as a junior at Brawley Union, about 130 miles east of San Diego. He ran for 537 yards and threw for four touchdowns and had two receiving touchdowns, plus had two interceptions on defense.

For the Broncos, he is being recruited as a STUD end or outside linebacker. The Broncos got a commitment from a STUD last month in Alec Pell. Both Pell and Kline visited for Boise State's spring game.

Casey Kline Hudl

BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS

STUD Alec Pell, 6-4, 215, Cherry Creek High (Greenwood Village, Colo.)

QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High

STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High

