Boise State football nabs four-star quarterback commit who had SEC, Pac-12 offers

The Boise State football team usually lands its quarterback in the current recruiting cycle early, and the Broncos landed a big one Wednesday night.
Hank Bachmeier, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound passer from Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High, announced his verbal commitment after a recruitment that saw attention from across the country.
Bachmeier is one of the most highly-ranked recruits in history to commit to the Broncos — he is rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the nation by Rivals and No. 8 by 247Sports. He reported offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Colorado, California and Washington State, among others.
One of the California's most prolific passers, Bachmeier has thrown for 10,001 yards in his prep career, completing 68.5 percent of his passes with 124 touchdowns to 21 interceptions. He also has rushed for 21 touchdowns.
“Boise State is a power program that can compete with anyone,” Bachmeier told 247Sports. “I just saw USA Today has them pre-season No. 14 for next year. They open up at Florida State in two years and always play a tough schedule.
“They get guys drafted every year, they develop players and compete for BCS Bowl Games every season. My goal is to compete for a national championship when I get there and I know they have the program to do it."
Bachmeier is the second known commitment of the Broncos' 2019 recruiting class, joining STUD end Alec Pell of Cherry Creek High near Denver.
Check out Bachmeier's junior year highlights:
