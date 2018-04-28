Watch some of Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson's top plays from the 2017 season. (Highlights courtesy of Boise State and the Mountain West) Produced by Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com
Another former Boise State star lands with the Dallas Cowboys

By Dave Southorn

April 28, 2018 03:09 PM

Now it's just getting crazy.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson in the sixth round Saturday (208th overall). That gives them four former Broncos on their roster, plus quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore.

Ex-Boise State players that also were in the NFL chimed in, from safety Jeron Johnson tweeting "Boise State Cowboys," to linebacker Shea McClellin tweeting "(Dallas) building a Boise State All-Star team."

"We feel like you've done a lot of great stuff so far, but you're going to get a lot better," coach Jason Garrett told Wilson when the pick was made.

After linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was taken 19th overall by the Cowboys on Thursday, Wilson's selection gave Boise State multiple selections in six of the past eight drafts. Wilson was the 26th receiver drafted and the first Bronco taken at the position since 2011.

"Wilson is an above-average vertical threat with a knack for making one-on-one plays downfield," ESPN's scouting report on Wilson said. "He shows good quickness and open-field instincts and grades out as a sub-package slot receiver who could become an adequate No. 2."

Wilson had a school-record 1,511 yards receiving last season as a senior. His 2,640 career yards are No. 7 in Boise State history, and he did it in just two years. He follows in the footsteps of his father, Cedrick Sr., who was taken in the sixth round in 2001 (169th overall). Cedrick Sr. played seven NFL seasons.

In Dallas, Wilson has plenty of friendly faces. In addition to Vander Esch, the Cowboys have defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford on the roster. Moore is in his first year as quarterbacks coach after serving as a backup QB for the Cowboys.

Vander Esch, a captain with Wilson last season, was understandably excited.

The Cowboys, who recently released Dez Bryant, were busy mixing up the receiver room. They took Colorado State receiver Michael Gallup in the third round Friday, then traded for the Rams' Tavon Austin and dealt Ryan Switzer to the Raiders on Saturday.

Boise State selections in last five NFL drafts

2018

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, 1st round (19th overall), Cowboys*

Cedrick Wilson, WR, 6th round (208th overall), Cowboys

2017

Jeremy McNichols, RB, 5th round (162nd overall), Buccaneers*

Tanner Vallejo, LB, 6th round (195th overall), Bills

2016

Kamalei Correa, DE/LB, 2nd round (42nd overall), Ravens*

Darian Thompson, S, 3rd round (71st overall), Giants

Rees Odhiambo, OL, 3rd round (97th overall), Seahawks

2015

Jay Ajayi, RB, 5th round (149th overall), Dolphins*

2014

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, 2nd round (34th), Cowboys*

Matt Paradis, C, 6th round (207th), Broncos

Charles Leno Jr., OL, 7th round (246th), Bears

*-early entrant

