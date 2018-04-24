Boise State 2018 football schedule gets an update, two home kickoff times set

The Mountain West Conference announced its national television package Tuesday, and that means dates for most of Boise State's football games have been set.
However, the Broncos only have two home kickoff times set — a previously announced 7 p.m. start Friday, Oct. 19, against Colorado State, and an 8:15 p.m. start Friday, Nov. 9, against Fresno State.
Dates for two games changed, including the Fresno State matchup, which moved up one day. The following week, at New Mexico, the Broncos play the Lobos on a Friday night.
The turnaround before Fresno State is interesting, as the Broncos will be coming off a Saturday game against BYU before facing the defending West Division champions, though they get the Bulldogs at home. It will be just the second time Boise State and BYU will play on a Saturday in nine games against one another. All others were on Thursdays or Fridays.
The Broncos' road games at Troy and Oklahoma State, currently set for Sept. 1 and 15, respectively, are still subject to change depending on their conferences' setting of the schedule.
Boise State's home opener against Connecticut on Sept. 8 won't have a kickoff time set until mid-June, according to Boise State. For the San Diego State (Oct. 6), BYU (Nov. 3) and Utah State (Nov. 24) games, decisions will likely be made 12 days in advance, per the school.
Boise State 2018 football schedule
Saturday, Sept. 1: at Troy
Saturday, Sept. 8: vs. UConn (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Sept. 15: at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Sept. 29: at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 6: vs. San Diego State (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Oct. 13: at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, Oct. 19: vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 27: at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 3: vs. BYU (ESPN Networks)
Friday, Nov. 9: vs. Fresno State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday, Nov. 16: at New Mexico, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 24: vs. Utah State (ESPN Networks)
