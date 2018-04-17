Former Boise State great Kellen Moore inspired one of the top QBs in NFL Draft

Before he was introduced as part of Boise State's first Athletics Hall of Fame class in 11 years, Kellen Moore pulled his usual "aw shucks" style when thinking about how he influenced the new generation of quarterbacks.

In a recent interview with ESPN, ex-UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen said when he was growing up, he most admired Moore, who went 50-3 as the Broncos' starter from 2008 to 2011.

"As far as football, I always looked up to Kellen Moore of Boise State," Rosen said. "I thought it was the coolest thing that he was the winningest QB of all time. I thought that was a cool word: winningest. So I want to be the winningest QB in NFL history. I want to win the most games and most championships. I'd say six titles, but if Tom Brady gets six, I'll say seven."

The 6-foot-4 Rosen has hardly the same style as Moore but is expected to be taken in the first half of the first round of the NFL Draft on April 26. UCLA went 18-20 in his three seasons there. Moore went undrafted but played six NFL seasons before beginning his coaching career earlier this year as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach.

"I got grilled on that a little bit in Dallas," Moore said of Rosen's comments. "I was kind of laughing, thinking: 'Why are you throwing my name out there? You've got so many other great names.' Stick with Brady, don't stick with me. It's obviously awesome what we were able to do in Boise over the course of four years, it was special and it's tough to do."