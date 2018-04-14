More Videos

Paul J. Schneider introduced for Hall of Fame induction by Jeff Caves 119

Paul J. Schneider introduced for Hall of Fame induction by Jeff Caves

Pause
Kellen Moore's hall of fame intro, featuring Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin 127

Kellen Moore's hall of fame intro, featuring Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin

Petersen, Harsin introduce Nate Potter for Boise State Hall of Fame 104

Petersen, Harsin introduce Nate Potter for Boise State Hall of Fame

Paul J. Schneider on Hall of Fame, favorite calls 304

Paul J. Schneider on Hall of Fame, favorite calls

Nate Potter on induction: 'It means everything' 58

Nate Potter on induction: 'It means everything'

Kellen Moore discusses his Athletic Hall of Fame induction, new Cowboys job with media 378

Kellen Moore discusses his Athletic Hall of Fame induction, new Cowboys job with media

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin looks ahead to 2018 spring game 503

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin looks ahead to 2018 spring game

Time has flown by for Boise State senior CB Tyler Horton 235

Time has flown by for Boise State senior CB Tyler Horton

Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland on starting as a freshman 244

Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland on starting as a freshman

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin breaks down the Broncos’ second spring scrimmage 363

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin breaks down the Broncos’ second spring scrimmage

From Hall of Fame inductees to touchdowns, BSU Football returns with spring scrimmage

The Boise State football team held its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 14 at Albertsons Stadium. Hall of Fame inductees were introduced before the start of the scrimmage while Boise State Football had some fun with a game of tug-o-war after halftime.
Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com