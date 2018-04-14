More Videos

From Hall of Fame inductees to touchdowns, BSU Football returns with spring scrimmage

From Hall of Fame inductees to touchdowns, BSU Football returns with spring scrimmage

Paul J. Schneider introduced for Hall of Fame induction by Jeff Caves

Paul J. Schneider introduced for Hall of Fame induction by Jeff Caves

Kellen Moore's hall of fame intro, featuring Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin

Kellen Moore's hall of fame intro, featuring Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin

Petersen, Harsin introduce Nate Potter for Boise State Hall of Fame

Petersen, Harsin introduce Nate Potter for Boise State Hall of Fame

Paul J. Schneider on Hall of Fame, favorite calls

Paul J. Schneider on Hall of Fame, favorite calls

Nate Potter on induction: 'It means everything'

Nate Potter on induction: 'It means everything'

Kellen Moore discusses his Athletic Hall of Fame induction, new Cowboys job with media

Kellen Moore discusses his Athletic Hall of Fame induction, new Cowboys job with media

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin looks ahead to 2018 spring game

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin looks ahead to 2018 spring game

Time has flown by for Boise State senior CB Tyler Horton

Time has flown by for Boise State senior CB Tyler Horton

Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland on starting as a freshman

Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland on starting as a freshman

Former Boise State football coach Chris Petersen and current coach Bryan Harsin introduced former quarterback Kellen Moore for the induction ceremony April 13, 2018. Courtesy of Boise State
Former Boise State football coach Chris Petersen and current coach Bryan Harsin introduced former quarterback Kellen Moore for the induction ceremony April 13, 2018. Courtesy of Boise State

Boise State Football

QBs Rypien, Cord — and receivers — shine in Boise State football’s annual spring game

By Rachel Roberts And Dave Southorn

sports@idahostatesman.com

April 14, 2018 05:53 PM

Boise State football’s annual Spring Game in front of 8,568 fans Saturday afternoon at Albertsons Stadium was largely a showcase of the expected.

The first-team offense and defense combined for a dominant 42-7 victory against the Broncos’ backups.

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien and the starting offense looked comfortable in the first half against the Broncos’ backup defense. The group scored on four of its five drives, starting with sophomore Octavius Evans’ 12-yard touchdown reception from Rypien on the opening possession.

Senior receiver A.J. Richardson caught a pair of TD passes from Rypien, scoring on a 64-yard pass in the first quarter and a 30-yarder with 15 seconds left before halftime. In two, 10-minute quarters, Rypien completed 15 of 19 passes for 267 yards and three TDs.

With starting running back Alexander Mattison sidelined this spring after postseason surgery, backups Robert Mahone and Skyler Seibold provided effective carries in his absence.

Seibold, who made the transition from safety to running back, had a 6-yard TD run in the second quarter. Seibold set up the scoring play himself thanks to a 31-yard reception on a wheel route the play before.

Boise State’s starting defense kept the second-team offense scoreless in the first half. Senior STUD Jabril Frazier twice sacked redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Cord on third down for losses of 6 and 7 yards. Senior cornerback Tyler Horton added an interception near midfield.

Cord got his chance with the first-team offense in the second half and took advantage. He hit Evans with a 39-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and broke free for a 67-yard TD run in the fourth.

The backups’ only score of the game came late in the fourth quarter when redshirt sophomore quarterback Brandon Bea connected on a 69-yard strike to sophomore receiver CT Thomas.

Check back for more from the spring game, including interviews, later this evening.

Spring game scoring summary

First quarter

BSU — Octavius Evans 12 pass from Brett Rypien (Haden Hoggarth kick), 7:34. Boise State 7, Broncos 0

BSU — A.J. Richardson 64 pass from Rypien (Hoggarth kick), 4:22. Boise State 14, Broncos 0

Second quarter

BSU — Skyler Seibold 6 run (Hoggarth kick), 4:53. Boise State 21, Broncos 0

BSU — Richardson 30 pass from Rypien (Hoggarth kick), :15. Boise State 28, Broncos 0

Third quarter

BSU — Evans 39 pass from Chase Cord (Hoggarth kick), 1:02. Boise State 35, Broncos 0

Fourth quarter

BSU — Cord 67 run (Hoggarth kick), 5:55. Boise State 42, Broncos 0

Broncos — CT Thomas 69 pass from Brandon Bea (Joel Velazquez kick), 1:22. Boise State 42, Broncos 7

