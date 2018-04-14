QBs Rypien, Cord — and receivers — shine in Boise State football’s annual spring game

Boise State football’s annual Spring Game in front of 8,568 fans Saturday afternoon at Albertsons Stadium was largely a showcase of the expected.

The first-team offense and defense combined for a dominant 42-7 victory against the Broncos’ backups.

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien and the starting offense looked comfortable in the first half against the Broncos’ backup defense. The group scored on four of its five drives, starting with sophomore Octavius Evans’ 12-yard touchdown reception from Rypien on the opening possession.

Senior receiver A.J. Richardson caught a pair of TD passes from Rypien, scoring on a 64-yard pass in the first quarter and a 30-yarder with 15 seconds left before halftime. In two, 10-minute quarters, Rypien completed 15 of 19 passes for 267 yards and three TDs.

With starting running back Alexander Mattison sidelined this spring after postseason surgery, backups Robert Mahone and Skyler Seibold provided effective carries in his absence.

Seibold, who made the transition from safety to running back, had a 6-yard TD run in the second quarter. Seibold set up the scoring play himself thanks to a 31-yard reception on a wheel route the play before.

Boise State’s starting defense kept the second-team offense scoreless in the first half. Senior STUD Jabril Frazier twice sacked redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Cord on third down for losses of 6 and 7 yards. Senior cornerback Tyler Horton added an interception near midfield.

Cord got his chance with the first-team offense in the second half and took advantage. He hit Evans with a 39-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and broke free for a 67-yard TD run in the fourth.

The backups’ only score of the game came late in the fourth quarter when redshirt sophomore quarterback Brandon Bea connected on a 69-yard strike to sophomore receiver CT Thomas.

Check back for more from the spring game, including interviews, later this evening.